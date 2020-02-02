play
Watch Newsround

02 02 2020: What is a palindrome?

Last updated at 14:07
comments
View Comments
02022020
Happy palindrome day!

Happy 2 February 2020! This is the first palindrome day of the year!

If you're reading this after 2 February, don't fret! Next year you can celebrate on 12 February!

Confused? Well, a palindrome is a word, phrase or number that can be written the same way forwards or back to front.

So 2 February 2020 is 02 02 2020 - which is the same back to front.

And 12 February 2021 12 02 2021!

These dates are quite rare - throughout history there are only a few examples of palindrome dates each millennium. Here are some of them:

  • 20-01-1002
  • 11-11-1111
  • 01-02-2010

Future dates that we can get excited for include:

  • 31-12-2113
  • 22-03-3022
  • 09-08-8090 - if you make it this far, that's very impressive!
racecarGetty Images
Why is a racecar a palindrome?

Palindromes can be words as well as numbers, and sometimes even sentences!

Some of your friends like Hannah, Bob or Ava might already be aware of what a palindrome is as their names are actually palindromes!

Here are some examples of words that are palindromes.

  • Mum, Dad, Nan
  • Wow
  • Kayak
  • Racecar
  • Madam
  • Degas, are we not drawn onward, we freer few, drawn onward to new eras aged?

Can you think of any other words, dates or phrases that are palindromes?

Comment with them below!

More like this

the-word-yas

Slang: Should it be banned in the classroom?

dictionary-or-fictionary?

Chillax, whatevs and Jedi: New words added to the dictionary

Is-it-a-rave-or-a-rabbit.

Optical illusions: Rabbit or raven, and other pictures baffling the internet

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Super-Bowl.

The Super Bowl in numbers - a beginner's guide

comments
1
xand-and-chris-wall
play
1:40

Coronavirus: Why it might not be as scary as it sounds

Unicorn-chameleon-duck-hedgehog-queen-bee-butterfly.

The Masked Singer: Which two singers have been revealed?

comments
Newsround Home