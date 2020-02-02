02 02 2020: What is a palindrome?

Happy palindrome day!

Happy 2 February 2020! This is the first palindrome day of the year!

If you're reading this after 2 February, don't fret! Next year you can celebrate on 12 February!

Confused? Well, a palindrome is a word, phrase or number that can be written the same way forwards or back to front.

So 2 February 2020 is 02 02 2020 - which is the same back to front.

And 12 February 2021 12 02 2021!

These dates are quite rare - throughout history there are only a few examples of palindrome dates each millennium. Here are some of them:

20-01-1002

11-11-1111

01-02-2010

Future dates that we can get excited for include:

31-12-2113

22-03-3022

09-08-8090 - if you make it this far, that's very impressive!

Getty Images Why is a racecar a palindrome?

Palindromes can be words as well as numbers, and sometimes even sentences!

Some of your friends like Hannah, Bob or Ava might already be aware of what a palindrome is as their names are actually palindromes!

Here are some examples of words that are palindromes.

Mum, Dad, Nan

Wow

Kayak

Racecar

Madam

Degas, are we not drawn onward, we freer few, drawn onward to new eras aged?

Can you think of any other words, dates or phrases that are palindromes?

Comment with them below!