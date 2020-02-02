The Masked Singer: Which two singers have been revealed?

Getty Images Duck was revealed to be punk rocker Skin

The Masked Singer has revealed two more of its super secret line up.

Duck took off her mask last night and turned out to be Skin from punk rock band Skunk Anansie (ask your parents).

Many were convinced that Unicorn was actor John Barrowman but instead the singer was Jake Shears from the Scissor Sisters (ask your parents or older siblings).

Fox joined Duck and Unicorn in the bottom three, but was saved for another week by the judges.

Getty Images Unicorn turned out to be singer Jake Shears, lead singer of the Scissor Sisters

What is the Masked Singer?

The ITV show is a format that started in South Korea in 2015, but has quickly become popular in the US and UK.

Celebrities dressed in elaborate costumes disguising their faces sing for an audience and a group of judges as they try to guess who they might be.

Each week the characters reveal clues about themselves to keep viewers guessing.

The show is popular with lots of people, but many younger viewers do not know who the singers are which makes guessing quite hard!

Getty Images Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong are the celebrity judges on the Masked Singer, with Joel Dommett as presenter

What did you think of last night's episode?

Were you surprised by the singers who were revealed? Had you heard of them before?

Let us know in the comments!