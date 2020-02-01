Independence Day: UK officially exits the European Union

Getty Images

The United Kingdom has now officially left the European Union after 47 years of membership.

Yesterday, people around the country celebrated with fireworks and big parties. For many they are calling it the UK's Independence Day.

In Parliament Square in London, thousands joined together to countdown to the UK's exit from the EU.

At the stroke of eleven o'clock last night, a recording of Big Ben's bells played and the UK's flag - the Union Jack - was removed from the EU's headquarters in Brussels.

But while many were celebrating, others were more down-hearted.

See how the UK reacted to their last day in the EU.

Getty Images

Getty Images Eight-year-old Nicholas celebrated Britain's exit from the European Union in Parliament Square

Getty Images A clock projected onto 10 Downing Street counted down to Brexit

For many people this is an astonishing moment of hope, a moment they thought would never come. And there are many of course who feel a sense of anxiety and loss... Boris Johnson , Leader of the Conservative Party

Getty Images The UK's flag - the Union Jack - was removed from the headquarters of the European Union in Brussels

...it's a very emotional day, because it's always sad when a family member chooses to be on the outside. Ursula von der Leyen , President of the European Commission

Getty Images A sign reads "I am European" in French during a flashmob to mark Brexit in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate in Germany

At midnight, for the first time in 70 years, a country will leave the European Union. Emmanuel Macron , President of France

Getty Images Protestors hold up signs at the Northern Irish border where some are concerned that leaving the EU will cause tension between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland

Getty Images Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage congratulated people celebrating in Parliament Square on achieving their dream of independence from the EU

Let us celebrate tonight as we have never done before. Nigel Farage , Leader of the Brexit Party

Getty Images

The white cliffs of Dover are a famous landmark in the UK.

Dover is also the site at which we send and receive lots of our goods to and from Europe.

Last night, Sky News projected lights on the cliffs announcing the UK's exit.

Getty Images Pro-Brexit parties went on late into the night in Parliament Square

Getty Images Here someone is dressed up as Britannia - the female personification of Great Britain