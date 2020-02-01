Independence Day: UK officially exits the European Union

The United Kingdom has now officially left the European Union after 47 years of membership.
Yesterday, people around the country celebrated with fireworks and big parties. For many they are calling it the UK's Independence Day.
In Parliament Square in London, thousands joined together to countdown to the UK's exit from the EU.
At the stroke of eleven o'clock last night, a recording of Big Ben's bells played and the UK's flag - the Union Jack - was removed from the EU's headquarters in Brussels.
But while many were celebrating, others were more down-hearted.
See how the UK reacted to their last day in the EU.
For many people this is an astonishing moment of hope, a moment they thought would never come. And there are many of course who feel a sense of anxiety and loss...
...it's a very emotional day, because it's always sad when a family member chooses to be on the outside.
At midnight, for the first time in 70 years, a country will leave the European Union.
Let us celebrate tonight as we have never done before.
The white cliffs of Dover are a famous landmark in the UK.
Dover is also the site at which we send and receive lots of our goods to and from Europe.
Last night, Sky News projected lights on the cliffs announcing the UK's exit.
