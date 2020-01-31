Watch this sped up footage of a large bushfire burning close to Canberra, Australia's capital city.

Officials say it spread very quickly through a national park and it's thought to have started from the heat of an army helicopter as it landed on dry grassland.

A state of emergency's been declared which gives extra power and resources to fire officials to tackle the blazes.

Fires in the area have been burning for weeks and the temperatures there have been very high but the weather is expected to become cooler next week.

Footage from Martin Ollman photography