Radio 1 DJ and former CBBC presenter Katie Thistleton came to visit Newsround for Children's Mental Health Week.

She told us what it was like for her growing up with anxiety and then experiencing depression in her twenties, while she was presenting on CBBC.

Now Katie says she's the best she's ever been because she found the courage to tell someone about how she was feeling.

Watch the video to find out Katie learnt to open up about her mental health.