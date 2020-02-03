Katie Thistleton wants to hear your bravest moments

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Katie Thistleton wants you to share your bravest moments

Katie Thistleton is a bit of a wonder woman - not only is she a presenter for Radio 1, she's also an author and a charity ambassador!

But not long ago, Katie was struggling with anxiety and depression.

It was something she kept to herself for a long time, keeping it secret from her friends and co-workers.

One day, Katie found the courage to tell her mum how she was feeling.

Katie Thistleton Katie says her mum is "an amazing person" who recognised that Katie was struggling with depression

Her mum was there to listen and support Katie when she needed it most.

After she spoke to her mum Katie felt ready to speak to a doctor where she got even more advice and support.

Now Katie says she is happier than ever for getting the help she needed.

This year for Children's Mental Health Week, Katie - who is an ambassador for the children's mental health charity Place2Be - wants to hear all about times when you've been brave.

Being brave comes in lots of different forms - it could be sticking up for a friend, performing in a play or just opening up about how you're feeling to someone you trust.

However you've been brave, we want to hear about it!

Comment below with your bravest moments.