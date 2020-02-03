play
Watch Newsround

Katie Thistleton wants to hear your bravest moments

Last updated at 06:19
comments
View Comments
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Katie Thistleton wants you to share your bravest moments

Katie Thistleton is a bit of a wonder woman - not only is she a presenter for Radio 1, she's also an author and a charity ambassador!

But not long ago, Katie was struggling with anxiety and depression.

It was something she kept to herself for a long time, keeping it secret from her friends and co-workers.

One day, Katie found the courage to tell her mum how she was feeling.

katie-thistleton-and-mumKatie Thistleton
Katie says her mum is "an amazing person" who recognised that Katie was struggling with depression

Her mum was there to listen and support Katie when she needed it most.

After she spoke to her mum Katie felt ready to speak to a doctor where she got even more advice and support.

Now Katie says she is happier than ever for getting the help she needed.

katie-thistleton
Comment below with your bravest moments

This year for Children's Mental Health Week, Katie - who is an ambassador for the children's mental health charity Place2Be - wants to hear all about times when you've been brave.

Being brave comes in lots of different forms - it could be sticking up for a friend, performing in a play or just opening up about how you're feeling to someone you trust.

However you've been brave, we want to hear about it!

Comment below with your bravest moments.

More like this

Illustration from Michael Rosen's book
play
2:59

Mental health: The importance of talking about our feelings

Mental-health-icon

Mental health: More children seeking mental health support

pupils in exam hall

Mental health: Two in five pupils unsure how to get help at school

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

katie-thistleton-talks-about-anxiety
play
1:53

What is it like living with a mental health problem?

Yellowhammer bird

How will Brexit affect hedgehogs, birds and frogs?

A puppy dog
play
1:05

Happy News: Newsround's good news of the week!

Newsround Home