Peppa Pig: The character will soon have a brand new voice

Last updated at 11:06
harley-bird-and-peppa-pig.

Peppa Pig is one of the most famous cartoon characters on children's telly.

You may have grown up with the much-loved animal, but she'll soon be getting a brand new voice.

Actress Harley Bird, who's played the role of Peppa since she was just five years old, has announced she'll be giving up the role.

The voice of Peppa Pig

"Becoming the voice of Peppa Pig at the age of five was the start of an incredible journey, and I'll never forget my time on the show," Harley, who is now aged 18, said.

The actress won a Bafta for the role back in 2011. She also performed songs for the recent Peppa Pig My First Album release.

Harley described the cast on the show as being "like a family" and said it had given her "unforgettable memories".

amelie-bea-smith.
Amelie will be the fourth voice of Peppa Pig

The teenager has voiced the popular pig for 13 years and will now be replaced by nine-year-old Amelie Bea Smith.

Amelia will be the fourth actress to voice Peppa and will make her debut in the Peppa Pig episode on Valentine's Day.

Harley said she was "looking forward to starting the next chapter" and wished Amelie "the best of luck" in the role.

Newsround Home