Coronavirus: Is there a Coronavirus vaccine and how do vaccines work?

The Coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization, as the outbreak continues to spread outside China, with two cases have now been confirmed in the UK.

Researchers are hoping to create a vaccine quickly, to protect people who come into contact with it.

Normally developing a new vaccine can take years, but one lab in California thinks it could create a potential vaccine given to people by June or July.

So what is a vaccine and how does it work?

What is a vaccine?

A vaccination is a treatment which makes the body stronger against a particular infection, by actually introducing a tiny bit of the disease into your body.

It's not enough to give you the disease, but enough so that your immune system knows how to fight it in the future.

Each virus has a unique genetic code, containing information which helps scientists determine where the virus probably came from, how it might change as it spreads, and how to protect people against it.

From the genetic code they can then design a vaccine which they then make in the lab.

Following a vaccination, a person can become immune (resistant) to the specific disease. This immunity gives protection against illness in an individual.

But also helps protects other too, something called herd immunity.

That's because, if the majority of the population is vaccinated against serious diseases, then even those who haven't had the vaccine are much less likely to come into contact with the virus.

Doctor Brenda Parker from University College London is one scientist working to reduce the need for injections by making edible vaccines instead.

Currently vaccines are given as a injection, because the digestive system breaks down and destroys the tablet vaccine, but new research is trying to find ways to overcome this problem.