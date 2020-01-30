Emoji: Emojipedia has released 117 new emoji

Emojipedia

There are 117 new emoji arriving in 2020, including a polar bear, a transgender flag and a gender neutral Santa Claus.

The list has been released by Unicode Consortium, the group of people who decide on which new emoji characters should be introduced, and will be available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, and other devices.

No specific date has been given for when the emoji would be released, but here's what to expect.

Polar bear and placard

Emojipedia

For all the climate activists, there is now an emoji for the polar bear and a placard emoji.

Extinct animals

Emojipedia

There will also be a mammoth and a dodo, two extinct animals, perhaps another reminder to protect the planet.

Transgender flag

Emojipedia

When emoji were released in 2019 there was some criticism that there wasn't a transgender flag, this has been changed in the 2020 list.

New tea emoji

Emojipedia

For tea lovers there's two new emoji, a tea pot for the more traditional and bubble tea for fans of the Taiwanese drink.

What's your favourite new emoji. And what emoji would you like to see in future? Let us know in the comments below!