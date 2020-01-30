play
Watch Newsround

Watch Newsround

We hear from kids in Scotland about a second referendum on independence, speak to young carers about their lives and check out some amazing footage of the Aurora Borealis!

Your say: Should Scotland get a second vote on leaving the UK?

A telescope in Hawaii is helping scientists learn more about the Sun

What's it like to be a young carer?

The top pet influencers on Instagram

During the week this page is updated three times a day. Due to sports rights we can't always show the full programme online. You can watch the full version on BBC iPlayer here.

Watch more videos

Video

Watch Newsround

Video

What do you wear to go to the Antarctic?

Video

What is fake news?

Video

Holocaust Memorial Day: 'We light a candle for my great-Opa'

Video

Coronavirus: 'UK doctors are prepared and know how to deal with it'

Video

Colourful lights celebrate Chinese New Year

Video

Check out this spooooky algae!

Video

What happens after you win a young radio contest?

Video

Meet 'The Doodle Boy'!

Video

Watch TeamGB's future stars in action at the Youth Winter Olympic Games

Video

WATCH: This is what a 3000 year old mummy's voice sounds like

Video

'There won't be an Ocean if we continue like this'

Video

Scottish kids react to new football header rules

Video

'Climate change is not a debate'

Video

Strange News

Video

'Everyone has the power to do something'

Video

Take a look at these amazing paper designs

Video

Taal volcano: What's happened to the animals?

Video

Taal volcano: How is it affecting people nearby?

Video

How are trainers made?

Video

What impact do trainers have on the environment?

Video

What can trainer companies do to help the planet?

Video

What's with all the trainer hype?

Video

Kids react to Prince Harry and Meghan 'stepping back'

Video

Iran: Your questions answered

Video

Your messages for world leaders in 2020

Video

Meet Jess the teenager fighting climate change

Video

Baby Chimp Rescue: What is the show all about?

Video

The incredible frozen city carved from ice

Video

What gaming can we look forward to in 2020?

Video

Harry and Meghan's decision - what does it mean?

Video

Three films you won't want to miss in 2020

Video

Star Wars' Daisy Ridley answers YOUR questions

Video

Can you spot your Christmas elf?

Video

What's on TV this Christmas?

Top Stories

boy-and-girl.

'It's my job to help her grow up' - the kids who care for siblings

comments
nicola-sturgeon-scottish-referendum

Should Scotland get a new vote on leaving UK?

comments
Iceberg-Graham-Land-Antarctica.

Why Antarctica is celebrating its birthday... kind of

comments
Newsround Home