Mobile phones: A new study says the chances are you'll own one, so stay safe with Own It

It might not come as much of a surprise, but it looks like mobile phones are more popular among children and young people than ever before.

More than half of all children have their own mobile phone by the age of seven, according to a new report.

The findings, from research agency Childwise, also suggest that 90% of school students are phone owners by the time they're 11.

What else did the report find?

More than 2,000 five to 16-year-olds were interviewed for a survey to find out more about their phone usage and online habits.

The majority of children surveyed said they sleep with their phones next to their bed.

Childwise's findings also show that on average, seven to 16-year-olds spend three hours and 20 minutes on their phone every single day.

42% of children admitted to keeping their phones switched on and with them at all times and 44% said they'd feel "uncomfortable" if they are ever without a phone signal.

Researcher Simon Leggett believes mobiles can "dominate children's lives" and it can be tricky for parents to control how much their children use them.

Is the popularity of phones a bad thing?

It's obvious that mobile phones are extremely popular with children, but it's not all bad.

Phones can play a key role in children connecting with one another, accessing new information online, discovering content on social media platforms like Instagram and Netflix and listening to music.

The report says 61% of children use YouTube every day, and many choose to access the video-sharing site on their phones.

How to stay safe online

There's no denying that mobile phones aren't going anywhere anytime soon. Phones are a big part of many children and young people's lives and the most important thing is that they're used in a safe and responsible way.

That's where BBC Own It comes in. It has lots of brilliant advice on how to make smart choices and feel more confident and safe online.

Visit the website to find out more.

You can also download the Own It app from your Apple or Google Play app store. If you're under 13, make sure your parent or guardian has given you permission first.