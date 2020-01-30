Veganuary 2020: How did you do?

Getty Images Vegetables are a key part of a healthy diet

It's the end of January, which also marks the end of another event - Veganuary!

During Veganuary, lots of people attempt to stick to a vegan or plant-based diet for an entire month.

It often requires careful planning and lots of willpower, but it's a challenge many decide to take on for lots of different reasons.

What is a vegan?

A vegan is someone who doesn't eat or drink animal products, or any plant where an animal has been used to help it grow.

Vegans are similar to vegetarians who don't eat any meat including beef, pork or chicken - or fish.

Vegans are a little different to vegetarians as they don't consume any dairy products including milk and yoghurt, eggs and bee products such as honey.

Karaidel Lots of people experiment with new vegan recipes during the first month of the new year

Lots of supermarkets and restaurants offer a range of vegan options, but many people have been experimenting with their own vegan meals at home. this month.

More than half a million people have tried Veganuary since 2014 and the number continues to grow year on year.

A record 250,000 went vegan during January 2019, and more than half decided to stick with the diet afterwards, according to the official Veganuary website.

Did you, your family or friends take part in Veganuary this year?

If so, how did you do?

Did you last the whole month? Would you think about being a vegan for the rest of the year?

Let us know in the comments!