Christine Sinclair: Canada striker sets new goalscoring record

Last updated at 11:32
christine-sinclair.Getty Images

Canadian footballer Christine Sinclair has an impressive new record under her belt.

The striker has scored the most goals ever in both men and women's international football!

She achieved the feat during a 2020 Olympics qualifier game between Canada and St Kitts & Nevis where she scored two goals in just 23 minutes. Her team beat their opponents 11-0.

Sinclair's latest accomplishment is pretty special, but much do you know about the striker? Take our quiz to find out.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

