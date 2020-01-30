Brexit: British MEPs sat in European Parliament for final time

EPA

The UK will officially leave the European Union on Friday, 31 January at 11pm.

But the 73 British Members of the European Parliament are already packing up their belongings to return to the UK.

The European Parliament voted overwhelmingly to approve the Brexit deal on Wednesday 29 January - it was the last time the UK's MEPs would sit there.

So it's understandable that it was a day met with mixed emotions - here are six things that happened.

MEPs linked arms and sang

Reuters

After the results of Wednesday's vote appeared on screens in the chamber in Brussels - 621 in favour, 49 against and 13 abstentions - many MEPs held hands and started singing Auld Lang Syne.

The Scottish song is usually sang at New Year's Eve, and is about two old friends meeting up.

There was flag waving

Getty Images

Nigel Farage, who has been an MEP for 20 years, was in the mood for celebration, despite losing his job. He has long campaigned for Britain to leave Europe. The Brexit Party leader and other pro-Brexit MEPs waved Union Jack flags.

In his speech Farage said: "Once we have left we are never coming back and the rest is detail."

The European Parliament vice-President said: "Please sit down and put your flags away …. and take them with you. You are leaving."

Some had half and half scarves

AFP Some MEPs wore half-and-half scarves to mark the UK's final day

Some MEPs were wearing or held up half and half scarves, the kind we usually see at football matches with both teams on them.

The scarves showed the EU and UK flags and had "Always United" and "United in Diversity" written on them.

There were tears...

EPA Members of Parliament react to the vote

Some MEPs who wanted to stay in the European Union were in tears as they said goodbye and embraced their European colleagues.

An emotional Molly Scott Cato - Green MEP - told European Parliament colleagues: "One day I will be back in this chamber celebrating our return to the heart of Europe."

And more celebration

PA Media

Nigel Farage and the Brexit Party MEPs walked out of the chamber early still waving flags.

Plus, a parting gift

Getty Images

Each British MEP was handed a certificate, saying: "The European Parliament wishing to pay tribute to the British representatives of the Union's citizens whose term of office is ending on January 31, 2020.

"Recognising that the Members of the European Parliament made a vital contribution to ensuring that the European Union achieves its aim of promoting peace, its values and the well-being of its people."