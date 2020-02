If you have been following 'Got What it Takes?' then you will know Georgie.

Georgie has dyslexia and finds it hard reading things like song lyrics.

She never wanted 'to make a big deal' out of having dyslexia and says it's just something she has.

But she still finds it hard and has been struggling.

Check out the video to see who sent her a special message to show her she isn't alone.