Scottish Independence Referendum 2: What do you think?

2014 saw a landmark event in Scotland, a vote was held to see if the Scottish people wanted independence from the UK.

The vote came back in favour of Scotland staying in the union, but many were not happy with the result.

Now, the country's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has made it clear she wants another one and thinks the Scottish people want one too.

The only problem is Boris Johnson doesn't want to let that happen.

We headed to Scotland to speak to some of you, to see how you feel about the prospect of independence.