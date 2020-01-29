Tokyo 2020: Tom Daley to launch competition to design Blue Peter badge

Team GB British diver Tom Daley will launch the Blue Peter sport badge competition

Olympic medallist and double world champion diver Tom Daley is launching a competition for children to design Blue Peter's new sport badge.

The winning design will become the Blue Peter sport badge for 2020. It will be available to kids aged 6-15 and be given to each Team GB and ParalympicsGB athlete travelling to Tokyo to take part in the Games.

The new design will focus on the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo and should celebrate sport.

Children entering the competition also need to write an inspirational message to motivate all the athletes.

The winner will be invited to meet some of the athletes to pass on their badge in person.

The competition is in conjunction with the British Olympic Association (BOA) and the British Paralympic Association (BPA)

The winner will be revealed on Blue Peter 100 days ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony on 16 April.

What is the Blue Peter badge?

Ed Sheeran designed this colourful music badge

The Blue Peter badge is a special award given to Blue Peter viewers and fans. It's often given to children who have sent in pictures or poems or have written to the show about something they have achieved.

People that appear on the show are also given badges like Raheem Sterling and Sir David Attenborough.

The sports badge will be the ninth badge Blue Peter have introduced since the show started.

In September 2019 Ed Sheeran designed a music badge for the show featuring a keyboard, mic and musical notes.

How much do you know about Blue Peter badges? Find out with our quiz!