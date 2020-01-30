Indyref2: Scottish politicians want a new vote on whether to leave UK

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Scottish Independence Referendum 2: What do you think?

Politicians in the Scottish Parliament have backed calls for another vote to decide if the country should leave the UK or not.

The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, wants a second referendum - it's being called Indyref2 - to see if the country should become independent from the United Kingdom.

And when MSPs were asked that question on Wednesday, they agreed there should be a second referendum.

The last referendum was held over five years ago, in September 2014.

55% of people voted to stay in the United Kingdom, and 45% voted to leave.

But now five years on from that first referendum, many in Scotland feel say circumstances have changed so they should be asked the question again.

Last month, Nicola Sturgeon wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for permission to hold another referendum.

The prime minister rejected her request saying that a Scottish referendum was only going to happen once in a "generation" - meaning he does not believe that another referendum for a long time.

Why do politicians in Scotland want a second referendum?

Many Scottish people do not like that the centre UK government is based in London and that English politicians are deciding on matter which affect their lives.

Nicola Sturgeon is leader of the SNP - the Scottish National Party - they have a big majority in the Scottish parliament.

They believe that Scotland should be separated from the union of the United Kingdom.

They feel that the UK is more concerned with England than they are Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

But the biggest reason that Nicola Sturgeon wants a referendum now is related to...

You guessed it!

Brexit.

What has Brexit got to do with the Scottish Referendum?

Many MSPs want Scotland to stay part of the European Union. In fact, most people said they wanted to stay part of the EU when the referendum on leaving Europe was held in 2016.

Because Scotland is part of the United Kingdom, they believe they are being forced to leave the EU against their will.

But if it becomes an independent country , then Scotland has a chance of remaining in the union - but how this will happen is not clear at this point in time.

So while Boris Johnson has rejected Nicola Sturgeon's request, saying Scottish people had already decided to stay in the UK, she says the Brexit vote means circumstances have changed.

And MSPs agreed, voting by 64 to 54 that "a referendum should be held".

But this result will not be 'legally binding' - meaning the UK government does not have to agree to a second referendum.

So what happens next?

The significance of today's debate should not be underestimated. It takes place just two days before Scotland and the rest of the UK are taken out of the EU, and the vote of the Scottish Parliament will be noticed around Europe and beyond. Nicola Sturgeon , First Minister of Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon says she will not hold an unofficial referendum (a referendum without the UK government's consent), but she said she will not let this issue go until a referendum is held.

She now wants to hold a referendum later in 2020 - but whether she can convince the UK government to give her powers to hold it is another story altogether.

Conservative MSPs, and the UK government, do not support Nicola Sturgeon's plans - they want the United Kingdom to stay together and repeated that message after Wednesday's vote.

They feel that the First Minister has more important issues that she should be focusing on.

Ms Sturgeon is due to make a speech on Friday to explain the "next steps" in how she plans to make Indyref2 happen.