National Television Awards: Ant and Dec win Best Presenter AGAIN!

Getty Images Ant and Dec win the Best Presenter award for the 19th year in a row

Loads of British TV stars were out in force on Tuesday evening for the National Television Awards (NTAs)!

The NTAs celebrate the past year's television highlights, and winners are voted for by the British public.

For the nineteenth year in a row, Ant and Dec have been jointly awarded Best TV Presenter!

And there were some wins for other British favourites, including the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, Channel Four's The Great British Bake Off and ITV soap Emmerdale.

However, not everyone was happy with the results. TV presenter Piers Morgan, complained that they're too repetitive and that "the same people always win".

Check out the other winners below.

Getty Images Little Mix's Jesy Nelson won an award for her documentary about cyberbullying

Getty Images Emmerdale scooped the award for Best Serial Drama for the fourth year in a row

Author and Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams was named Best TV Judge again this year, making it his fourth time winning the award.

David also presented the awards show - taking over from Dermot O'Leary.

Getty Images David Walliams, pictured here with his award for Best TV Judge in 2018, won the same award again this year

Getty Images Stars of the latest series of The Great British Bake Off joined judge Paul Hollywood to celebrate their win for Best Challenge Show

Getty Images I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here won The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Getty Images Ask your parents if you're not sure - Michael Palin picked up the Special Recognition award

Getty Images The stars of Strictly Come Dancing celebrated their fifth win in a row for Best Talent Show