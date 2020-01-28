play
Coronavirus: China makes a new hospital in a few days

Last updated at 17:28
Work has nearly finished on a brand new hospital in China after just a few days.

The hospital is being built in Wuhan and will have 1,000 beds to help people who have the Coronavirus.

It's hoped that building work will be finished by the end of the week, with the hospital being named Huoshenshan which means Fire God Mountain Hospital.

Coronavirus: What is it and where did it come from?
Check out these pictures of the Wu Han hospital built after only a few days
Construction begins on a new hospital in Wuhan.

Wuhan is the province in China where Coronavirus was first detected. The hospital takes up six acres of land - that's the size of four football pitches.

The hospital is built from temporary buildings and shipping containers. It's planned that the first patients will arrive on February 3.

Building work is nearly finished after only a few days.

China has experience of building these types of hospitals. The new building is a copy of a hospital built in 2003 after another similar virus outbreak called SARS..

The Chinese government has said it will build four hospitals in total as it combats the virus which has killed more than 100 people.

Coronavirus: 'UK doctors are prepared and know how to deal with it'

