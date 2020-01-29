Animals of Instagram: The top pet influencers

Getty Images

Influencers don't have to be human to gain a huge following!

Some of the biggest social media accounts belong to a variety of popular animals. From Jiffpom the Pomeranian to Jack the Cockatiel, these animals (and bird) have millions of followers between them.

Teddy the Shetland pony

Teddy the Shetland pony is three-years-old, and he's a therapy pony.

He pays visits to children's hospices and nursing homes to put a smile on people's faces.

He's also got over 130,000 followers on Instagram, and people admire him from all over the world!

JiffPom

With 9.8 million followers, JiffPom is one of Instagram's biggest stars.

The bear-faced Pomeranian was born in Illinois, USA but now lives in Los Angeles where many actors go to seek their fortune.

In 2014 he made it into the record books for achieving two new world records: the Fastest 10m on hind legs (6.56 seconds) and Fastest 5m on front paws (7.76 seconds).

He starred in the music video for the 2014 Katy Perry song Dark Horse, which has been viewed over 2 billion times on YouTube.

Jill the Squirrel

this_girl_is_a_squirrel

This is Jill and she is probably the most famous squirrel in the world

Jill the Squirrel was rescued after she fell out of her nest during hurricane Isaac in Louisiana in 2012.

She hasn't left the family since and her antics have gained her over 700,000 followers on social media.

Her biog reads: "7-year-old Hurricane Isaac rescue. Vegetarian, parkour expert whose only fear is the vacuum. "

Nala cat

With 3.5 million followers, Nala cat is the most followed cat on Instagram

The Siamese and tabby mix was adopted from a shelter at 5 months old.

Amazingly Nala's owners have five other cats and a dog between them. Each have their own social media accounts with thousands of followers.

Marnie the dog

Marnie is a 18-year-old Shih Tzu has 1.9 million followers on social media.

Adopted from a shelter at age 11, her owner uses her celebrity to persuade people to rescue more 'senior' pets.

Marnie's distinctive head tilt is due to a disease which affects the balance, but fortunately for Marnie this doesn't affect her quality of life. As for her tongue, Marnie's owner says she has always had a long tongue - she licks it every few minutes if it's getting too dry and puts it in if it starts to snow.

Jack the Cockatiel

Jackthecockatiel

Jack is a Cockatiel has been on Instagram for a few years and now has over 60,000 followers.

His photos often have a strong seasonal theme whether he is perched on a pumpkin or in front of a Christmas tree.

He also loves posing with his favourite teddy bear.