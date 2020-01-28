Weather: Snow hits parts of the UK - send us your photos

Getty Images

If you been wishing for a snowy winter then you could be in luck.

Parts of the UK are expecting snow today and there could be lots of ice around too.

Four weather warnings are in place and up to 15 centimetres of snow could fall in places.

Areas of Scotland and north west England are expected to be affected but the cold snap will spread south later in the day.

Snow has already landed in some parts of the UK.

Some parts of Wales had a light covering overnight and in Scotland drivers were stranded on the M74 for several hours overnight as heavy snow struck.

Why is it so cold?

Air pushing south from Greenland means temperatures are hitting minus figures in the eastern Highlands.

The cold air combined with rain created sleet and snow, as well as ice.

The UK is in the middle of a wintry spell, but the snow won't be around for long, as it's expected to get milder later in the week.

