Forget the Super Bowl - right now it's all about the Puppy Bowl!

Almost 100 dogs from shelters across the United States get together for it, for a bit of woof and tumble.

They play their own version of American football - running and sniffing their way along the football field. The goal is to drag or kick a chew toy into the end zone.

The aim of the event is to promote pet adoption.

It's even broadcast on the same day as the traditional Super Bowl (the one played by humans!) in February on US TV network, Animal Planet.

Paws out it's going to get scrappy!