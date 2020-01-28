How does a hippo celebrate its birthday?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Fiona tucks in to her birthday 'cake'!

We all know a human's birthday often involves a cake, presents and a party, but how does a hippopotamus celebrate?

Well Fiona, who's just turned three, has done it in style!

Although there were no official celebrations held, she did receive her very own colourful cake made from lots of tasty fruits and vegetables.

The treats didn't stop there!

She was sent a very special gift from her 'love interest' Timothy - a hippo who lives in another zoo.

He had a recording of Happy Birthday by an American country singer sent to her.

Michelle curley/Cincinnati Zoo Fiona was treated to a delicious cake for her third birthday

She lives at Cincinnati Zoo in America. When she was born she arrived six weeks early and weighed only 29 pounds - a baby hippo typically weighs between 55 and 120 pounds at birth!

"That day three years ago is both a blur and a memory that's etched in my mind," said Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo's curator of mammals.

"I'll never forget walking into the hippo barn and seeing this tiny, slimy, thing on the ground next to Bibi (her mom). We were shocked that it was alive and spent the next several months focused on keeping it (her) that way!"

Staff at the zoo took care of Fiona around the clock and she quickly became one of its most popular residents.

"The outpouring of love for this little hippo was like nothing I've ever seen before," said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. "It's astounding that it hasn't died down three years later! She's got fans all over the world."