play
Watch Newsround

Up Helly Aa Shetland Viking festival: All you need to know

Last updated at 12:42
comments
View Comments
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Up Helly Aa

Up Helly Aa is the name of a spectacular Shetland Viking festival which always takes place on the last Tuesday of January.

The main celebration of Up Helly Aa takes place in Lerwick but there are 12 smaller local versions too all over the Shetland Isles.

The first official Up Helly Aa took place in Lerwick, Shetland's main town, in 1881.

Here what you need to know:

What is Up Helly Aa?

Up Helly Aa (meaning Up Holy Day) is a huge spectacle, a celebration of Shetland history, and a demonstration of islanders' skills.

Shetland up helly aaBBC/Getty Images
The festival takes place in Shetland, off the north east coast of Scotland

It harks back to Shetland's Viking heritage. As well as the main event there is a junior version, just for kids, which takes place on the same day

The events last all day and involves a series of marches and visits, ending in a torch-lit procession and the burning of a Viking longship.

Up Helly Aa FestivalGetty Images
The Junior Guizer Jarl and his squad march along their route cheered on by the adult Guizer squad. They also build their own Viking boat with the help of their teachers and parents.

It's an event most of the local community takes part in, with loads of volunteers spending hours each winter getting ready for the big event and building the huge Viking longship that is at the centre of the festival.

Much of the preparations are done in strictest secrecy. The biggest secret of all is what the head of the festival, the Guizer Jarl, will wear and which character from the Norse Sagas - or stories from Norse history - he'll represent.

What happens on the day?
Up Helly Aa FestivalGetty Images
1000 locals dressed as Vikings take to the streets for this famous event to celebrate Shetland's Viking heritage.

On the evening of Up Helly Aa Day almost 1,000 warriors or 'guizers', some in full Viking dress, parade in groups, known as 'squads', wearing helmets and carrying shields and swords.

Each guizer carries a fencing post, covered with sacking material soaked in paraffin.

Up Helly AaPA
The Jarl squad parade with burning torches

In Lerwick, at 7.30pm, a firework explodes over the Town Hall.

The torches are lit, the band strikes up and the blazing procession begins, snaking through the streets with the Guizer Jarl standing proudly at the helm of his replica longship, or 'galley'.

It takes half an hour for the Jarl's squad of Vikings to drag him to the burning site, through a crowd of 5,000 spectators or more.

up helly aaGetty Images
The participants set fire to their longboat during the event as a way to mark the heritage of the Scandinavian Vikings in Scotland.

The Jarl leaves his ship, to a crescendo of cheers. A bugle call sounds, and then the torches are hurled into the galley.

As the blaze destroys the shipbuilders' work, the crowd sings the song The Norseman's Home.

More like this

Up Helly Aa
image

Pictures: Amazing Viking fire festival in Shetland

vicking traffic lights
image

Viking traffic lights: These unusual traffic lights will stop you in your tracks

Twelve hundred year old Viking sword

Viking sword found buried in rocks

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Steven Frank and Maggie and Trixie Fleet
play
0:59

Holocaust Memorial Day: 'We light a candle for my great-Opa'

auschwitz-camp

Holocaust: It's 75 years since Auschwitz was liberated

Steven and Maggie.
play
29:23

Watch Finding my Family: Holocaust - A Newsround Special

Newsround Home