Barbie: Are toys diverse enough?

Getty-images

The company which makes Barbie says it has plans to make its collection of dolls more diverse.

Mattel is going to release a doll that looks as if it has the skin condition vitiligo, and another won't have any hair.

It's because it says it wants to "represent global diversity and inclusivity".

It's not the only toy firm trying to improve the way its toys reflect society, others include Playmobil, Lego and Lottie.

For example there is a Lottie doll which has a cochlear implant and there are both Playmobil and Lego characters which are wheelchair users.

Mattel Mattel has already started selling a wheelchair Barbie and a Barbie with a prosthetic leg

It's not the first time that Barbie has been given a makeover. Previously, the company launched 'gender inclusive' dolls as well as designs with different coloured skin and dolls with disabilities.

A spokesperson said: "If a girl is experiencing hair loss for any reason, she can see herself reflected in the line.

"A prototype was debuted on Barbie's Instagram channel last year, becoming the channel's most liked post ever."

The company also claims that in the UK last year, the two bestselling Fashionista dolls were ones with wheelchairs. Globally, it says its bestseller from the same range, was a "curvy black doll with afro hair".

