Billie Eilish at the Grammys: A timeline of her life and career

Billie Eilish likes to break rules as well as records.

At the age of 18, she has become the youngest person to win Album of the Year at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Now she is one of the world's most popular artists, but after years of work and success this still comes as a surprise to Billie.

On the red carpet she said, "I feel like I'm not supposed to be here... I feel like they accidentally let in a fan."

Billie has been on the music industry radar since she was fourteen years old - but how has she gone from Ocean Eyes to Bad Guy?

Age One

Billie is born on 18 December 2001 in Los Angeles, California in the US.

Her full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell. Yes, you read that right... Pirate.

Age Four

She writes her very first song about falling into a "black hole".

Age Eight

Billie joins the Los Angeles Children's Chorus and begins performing in talent shows.

Age Thirteen

Encouraged by her dance teacher to make her own music, Billie records a song her brother Finneas wrote called Ocean Eyes and uploads it to a music sharing website called Soundcloud.

After sending the link to her teacher, Billie is surprised at the amount of attention the song gets.

The song got 1,000 plays in one day. Ocean Eyes now has nearly 35 million listens on SoundCloud!

It was really confusing. I didn't understand what was going on. I literally thought it was like my popular friend had reposted it. Billie Eilish , Speaking about Ocean Eyes overnight success

Age Fourteen

By August 2016, Billie has been signed to a record label, and in November 2016 a music video was released for Ocean Eyes.

Billie has been home schooled her whole life - she says that this has helped her balance both her creativity and her work.

Age Fifteen

The first major follow-up to Ocean Eyes is released - a new single called Bellyache.

The artist starts to get more attention after her track, Bored, features in a major Netflix series.

Later that year she releases her first EP Don't Smile at Me.

Age Sixteen

She heads on her first headlining global tour - Where's My Mind?

Billie collaborates with American singer Khalid for the single Lovely, released in April 2018 and added to the soundtrack for the second season of 13 Reasons Why.

Billie reveals that she has Tourette Syndrome, a condition which causes involuntary sounds and movements.

Age Seventeen

Billie releases the single Bury a Friend. It reaches number 14 in the US and number 1 in the UK.

She then releases Bad Guy. It reached number 2 in the US and the UK singles charts.

For the We All Fall Asleep world tour Billie plays a huge 66 shows including dates in Australia, Mexico and Europe.

If I was a guy and I was wearing these baggy clothes, nobody would bat an eye. Billie Eilish speaking about what she wears

She then releases her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in March. It becomes the highest selling debut album of 2019.

The singer also becomes the youngest female solo artist to score a number one album in the UK.

In an interview Billie speaks about her choice to wear baggy clothes, saying she supporta how anyone wants to dress as long as it makes them happy.

Getty Images Billie Eilish performs on the Other stage at Glastonbury festival

In June 2019 Billie performs a 60 minute set at the legendary Glastonbury music festival to 40,000 crowd.

In September she announces that she is making her Where Do We Go? 2020 World tour as green as possible by banning plastic straws, encouraging fans to bring their own water bottles and having multiple recycle bins placed in each venue.

In December she releases the self-directed video for the single Xanny.

Age Eighteen

It's announced that Billie has written and will perform the theme song for the 25th James Bond film No Time to Die - she becomes the youngest person ever to write and perform the theme song for a 007 film.

At the 2020 Grammys in January Billie wins five awards including best new artist and song of the year, and makes history once again, as the youngest person ever to win Album of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Her brother, Finneas, has won Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.