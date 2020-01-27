Doctor Who: Meet the first black Time Lord

Jo Martin once appeared in CBBC show Wizards vs Aliens!

Many actors have stepped into the Time Lord's shoes in the history Doctor Who.

But until now, there's never been a black actor playing the iconic role.

Fans of the sci-fi show caught a glimpse of Jo Martin as the Doctor during Sunday's episode.

In a big twist, the latest episode saw the current Doctor - played by Jodie Whittaker - coming into contact with a woman called Ruth.

But she wasn't just any woman! It turned out that Ruth was a never-seen-before regeneration of the Doctor!

So what does this mean for the show?

Well, it's a complete first in the show's 57-year history - a black actor has never been seen in the role before.

In the episode, Thirteen (that's Jodie Whittaker's character) was baffled by the arrival of this new version.

Breaking boundaries

It's not the first time the show has taken steps to be more diverse.

Before Jodie took up the role in 2017, it had only ever been played by white, male actors and the change in casting sparked a huge debate.

It still isn't clear what will happen next because the two characters need to figure out how they came to exist.

There's been no confirmation from the Doctor Who team that there are plans to replace Jodie with Jo, and Jodie has said she's signed up for another season of the show.

Hopefully fans will get to see more of Jo's character though!