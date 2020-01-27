World's smallest gold coin in Switzerland and other cool currencies
Swissmint, which oversees the production of money in Switzerland, has released the world's smallest coin featuring the face of scientist Albert Einstein. Take a look at these other epic coins!
Swissmint has just released the smallest gold coin in the world! The 1/4-franc coin is just 2.96 milimetres in length and weighs just 0.063 grams. There are only 999 of the coins available and those lucky enough to get their hands on one will be given a special magnifying glass so they can see the small details of famous physicist Albert Einstein's face.
Federal Mint Swissmint
The Royal Mint, which makes all the coins and notes we use in the UK, unveiled the UK's largest ever coin last year as part of its Great Engravers series. The coin weighs a whopping 5kg - that's about the same weight as the average house cat!
The Royal Mint
This is the most expensive UK coin ever sold. The 1937 Edward VIII Sovereign, which is 22mm in length and weighs 7.98g, was recently sold for £1 million! Only six of the coins exist and it's so rare that only experts are allowed to touch it.
The Royal Mint
The Lydian Lion is thought to be the oldest coin in the world. The currency, which was used in what is now modern-day Turkey, was made from a metal called called electrum and is believed to date back to 600BC.
Twitter/@TheAncientWorld
The Perth Mint in Australia holds the record for the heaviest coin in the world. The giant coin, which is 99.99% pure gold, is 80 centimetres wide, more than 12 centimetres deep and weighs a tonne - that's about the same weight as a small car!