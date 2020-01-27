Grammys 2020: Who were the big winners this year?

Getty Images The teen secured five awards at her first ever Grammys

Pop sensation Billie Eilish was the big winner at this year's Grammys.

The Ocean Eyes singer won awards in five categories including Best New Artist, Record of the Year and Song of the Year for her hit, Bad Guy.

The 18-year-old also won Album of the Year for her first ever record, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

She's the youngest person in history to have won the award.

The album, which was produced by her older brother Finneas O'Connell, was made in her childhood home in LA.

"We didn't make this album to win a Grammy," said Billie's brother during his acceptance speech. "We didn't think it would win anything ever."

Billie's wins have also made her the youngest artist ever to secure awards in all four of the big categories - the last time someone managed that was almost 40 years ago back in 1981!

"I never thought this would ever happen in my whole life," said the singer when picking up her award for Song of the Year.

"I feel like I joke around a lot, and I never take anything seriously at these kinds of things, but I genuinely want to say I'm so grateful."

Other history-makers and big winners?

Getty Images Lil Nas X was joined by BTS during a performance of his hit, Old Town Road

BTS made history once again by becoming the first K-Pop group ever to perform at the Grammys.

They were on stage with Rapper Lil Nas X who was another big winner at this year's awards.

His international hit Old Town Road, which remained at the top of the US singles chart for an incredible 17 weeks, won him awards in the Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance categories.

The star treated audiences to a special performance of the record-breaking tune alongside BTS as well as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey and Diplo.

Getty Images Singer Lizzo picked up three awards

Truth Hurts singer Lizzo was also triumphant at the Grammys.

She picked up three awards in the Pop Solo Performance, Best International R&B performance and Best Urban Contemporary Album categories.

Lady Gaga won two Grammys and one went to Beyonce, who took the prize for Best Music Film for "Homecoming".

Who performed at the Grammys?

Getty Images

This year's awards ceremony was jam-packed with exciting performances.

Singer Demi Lovato, who sang live for the first time since 2018, treated audiences to a powerful rendition of her latest song Anyone.

Getty Images

Ariana Grande also took to the stage, performing a medley of some of her most popular tunes including Imagine, 7 Rings/My Favourite Things and Thank U, Next.

Getty Images

The night's big winner Billie Eilish sang a stripped back version of her song When The Party's Over with her brother Finneas.

Getty Images

There were also touching tributes to basketball player Kobe Bryant.

Grammys host Alicia Keys was joined on stage by 90s boy band Boyz II Men for a heartfelt version of the group's 1991 hit, Hard to Say Goodbye.