Dancing On Ice: Radzi Chinyanganya leaves

Radzi Chinyanganya is the latest celebrity to leave Dancing On Ice.

The ex-Blue Peter presenter ended up in the skate-off against former model Caprice and her new professional partner Oscar Peter.

Radzi, who was teamed up with pro Jess Hatfield, described taking part in the competition as "a genuine joy".

He was a late addition to the show after Michael Barrymore had to pull out because of an injury.

"I joined thinking, I'll give it a go...But I've left thinking, I genuinely love it," he said.

He added: "It's been a memory I will take with me forever."

Radzi and Caprice ended up in the bottom two after the public vote but all four judges chose to save Caprice.

Ian West/PA Wire Caprice has teamed up with a new pro skater

It was her first week back after the shock announcement last weekend that she wouldn't be skating because she'd "parted ways" from her former pro skater Hamish Gaman.

Caprice wasn't the only famous face with a new pro partner this week.

TV star Joe Swash took to the ice with Alex Murphy after his usual partner, Alexandra Schauman, injured herself in a fall.

He said he'd had "a rollercoaster of a week".