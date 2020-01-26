The Masked Singer: Who's in, who's out and who's who?

Vincent Dolman/ITV/PA Wire

The Masked Singer is the singing competition with a twist.

The performers are masked and no one knows who's underneath the mask, until they are voted off!

There are six performers left and the clues keep rolling in.

Have you got your own theories on who's who?

Who's in and who's out?

Vincent Dolman/ITV/PA Wire Tree, Daisy, Butterfly, Pharaoh and Chameleon have all been unmasked!

Well, five people have been unmasked so far. The latest singer to be unmasked was Daisy.

When Daisy removed her mask it was revealed she was the American singer Kelis!

The other four unmasked singers included a football star, an EastEnders actress and an MP.

Getty Images Some of the judging panel think that Unicorn could be John Barrowman

There are six singers left:

Queen Bee

Unicorn

Monster

Hedgehog

Octopus

Duck

And there's a lot of speculation as to who is behind the masks.

Queen Bee has got everyone guessing...

Getty Images Some of the judging panel think that Queen Bee is Jade from Little Mix

Other guesses for Queen Bee have been Girls Aloud member, Nicola Roberts, or even Billie Piper who played Dr Who's companion in 2005.

Before each performance the Masked Singer gives the judges and the voters some clues about who they are.

This weekend, Queen Bee told everyone she won a singing competition when she was very young and Octopus said that the judges guesses had been close, but not close enough.

I thought the panel's comments were very interesting actually and it was lovely to see Donny again…oops. Hedgehog , The Masked Singer performer

But are these clues really helping or are they throwing us off the scent?

Who do you think are behind the masks? Who do you want to win? Let us know!