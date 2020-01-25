US Space Force logo looks A LOT like Star Trek one!

US handout The new Space Force logo (left) next to the Star Trek one (right)

The new US Space Force logo is attracting a lot of attention on social media because a lot of people think it looks A LOT like the sci-fi TV series Star Trek's Starfleet Command logo.

In December 2019, President Trump launched the US Space Force, which is a new military service focused on space and he has now shared the new logo for it.

But, social media couldn't help but notice they'd seen the logo somewhere before.

How similar are the two logos?

@GeorgeTakei

Well, they really do look a like. Some fans, and even a star from Star Trek have commented on it.

George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu, made it clear on social media he had noticed the similarities.

But, it seems it's not the first time Star Trek has been found in space!

In June 2019, Nasa found what looked like the 'Star Trek' logo on mars!

@noonanjo Twitter

President Trump hasn't commented on the reaction to the logo yet, but it has definitely got lots of people talking!

Did you know? The first human to go to space was called Yuri Gagarin and he blasted off April 12, 1961

What is the 'Space Force'?

Inpho There's no need for battles in the stars just yet

Simply put, the United States Space Force, is an army for space.

America is the only nation, so far, to have their own independent space force.

It will be making sure satellites are all working properly and are protected, and that all communications to and from space are safe and secure.

What do you think about the new logo, is it like the Star Trek one? Let us know in the comments!