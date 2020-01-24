Last month a primary school posted a video asking supermarkets to take action on plastic waste.

The video begins: "Dear Asda, we are writing to you as the main provider of our daily essentials because it is time to take action.

"To appeal to your conscience to save our environment."

But Asda aren't the only supermarket on the Year 5 pupils have in their sights. Tesco, Sainsbury's, Waitrose, Morrisons, Coop, Aldi, Lidl and Marks and Spencer have also been named too.

All the supermarkets have either signed up to the UK plastic pact or made their own promise to reduce plastic packaging.