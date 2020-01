We all know animals can be really cute, and they can help people too!

Teddy the Shetland pony is three years old, and he's a therapy pony.

That means he visits children's hospices and nursing homes to put a smile on people's faces.

He's also got over 130,000 followers on Instagram, and people admire him from all over the world!

Sameena went to meet him and his owner, Alice.