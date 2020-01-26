Temtem: 5 things you need to know about the new game

Crema

Check out Temtem, the latest game inspired by Pokémon!

It's a creature collecting online adventure game which players can either try out on their own or with friends.

The game is made by Crema Games and is currently in 'early access' mode, which means the developers are still working on it while people play.

Right now, it's only available on PC, but the developers say it'll soon come to all consoles, including PlayStation 4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Here are five things you should know before playing the game.

Character customisation

Players are able to create their own character and make them look however they like. They can change their character's hair-style and colour, facial features and clothing.

There are also clothing stores in the world, where players can purchase new items of clothing and hair dyes.

Crema

Play with friends

Temtem is an online game with a co-op game play system. This means players can interact with and explore the game together and they can also battle other gamers.

There's a useful trading system which allows players to send over Temtems to friends.

Crema

Temtem types

Like Pokémon, the game has lots of different types of Temtem, including fire, nature, water and electric. Each one has its own unique abilities and some are stronger than others.

Cool locations

The world of Temtem is made up of six different islands and each new area is unlocked as players progress further through the game.

There are small towns with stores and healing centres where players can take their Temtems to heal before their next battle. Players can also buy items for their character which can be stored in a backpack to be used later on.

Taming Temtems

While players are exploring the world, they will come across all sorts of different Temtem. If they engage in a battle with one, they may be able to tame it and keep it as their own!