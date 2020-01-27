play
Watch Newsround

Holocaust Memorial Day: 'We light a candle for my great-Opa'

Maggie wants people to remember those who lost their lives and suffered during the Holocaust this Holocaust Memorial Day.

Last year Maggie and her granddad - or Opa as she calls him - made a special film for Newsround about the Holocaust

Finding my Family: Holocaust saw Maggie travel to different places in Europe to find out what happened to her relatives during this time in World War II.

She learnt about the happy childhood that was taken away from her Opa by the Nazis, and where her great-granddad - or great-Opa - spent his final days before he was killed.

Hear what it was like for Maggie to learn about her family members and how she marks Holocaust Memorial Day.

Watch more videos

Video

Holocaust Memorial Day: 'We light a candle for my great-Opa'

Video

Coronavirus: 'UK doctors are prepared and know how to deal with it'

Video

Colourful lights celebrate Chinese New Year

Video

Check out this spooooky algae!

Video

What happens after you win a young radio contest?

Video

Meet 'The Doodle Boy'!

Video

Watch TeamGB's future stars in action at the Youth Winter Olympic Games

Video

WATCH: This is what a 3000 year old mummy's voice sounds like

Video

'There won't be an Ocean if we continue like this'

Video

Scottish kids react to new football header rules

Video

'Climate change is not a debate'

Video

Strange News

Video

'Everyone has the power to do something'

Video

Take a look at these amazing paper designs

Video

Taal volcano: What's happened to the animals?

Video

Taal volcano: How is it affecting people nearby?

Video

How are trainers made?

Video

What impact do trainers have on the environment?

Video

What can trainer companies do to help the planet?

Video

What's with all the trainer hype?

Video

Kids react to Prince Harry and Meghan 'stepping back'

Video

Iran: Your questions answered

Video

Your messages for world leaders in 2020

Video

Meet Jess the teenager fighting climate change

Video

Baby Chimp Rescue: What is the show all about?

Video

The incredible frozen city carved from ice

Video

What gaming can we look forward to in 2020?

Video

Harry and Meghan's decision - what does it mean?

Video

Three films you won't want to miss in 2020

Video

Star Wars' Daisy Ridley answers YOUR questions

Video

Can you spot your Christmas elf?

Video

What's on TV this Christmas?

Video

How to always win at Christmas crackers

Video

Karim answers your Strictly Questions

Video

Strictly winners Kelvin and Oti spill the beans!

Video

Check out these awesome drone skills

Video

Meet the twin stars of the new Cats movie!

Video

De'Graft meets the Jumanji stars!

Video

Your advice for Boris Johnson

Video

Here's why 2019 has been the year of Greta Thunberg

Video

'If I were prime minister...'

Top Stories

auschwitz-camp

Holocaust: It's 75 years since Auschwitz was liberated

comments
Steven and Maggie.
play
29:23

Watch Finding my Family: Holocaust - A Newsround Special

Protestors at climate strike in London

Are supermarkets doing enough to ditch plastic?

comments
Newsround Home