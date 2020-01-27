Holocaust Memorial Day: 'We light a candle for my great-Opa'

Maggie wants people to remember those who lost their lives and suffered during the Holocaust this Holocaust Memorial Day.

Last year Maggie and her granddad - or Opa as she calls him - made a special film for Newsround about the Holocaust

Finding my Family: Holocaust saw Maggie travel to different places in Europe to find out what happened to her relatives during this time in World War II.

She learnt about the happy childhood that was taken away from her Opa by the Nazis, and where her great-granddad - or great-Opa - spent his final days before he was killed.

Hear what it was like for Maggie to learn about her family members and how she marks Holocaust Memorial Day.