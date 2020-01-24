play
Harry and Meghan waxworks spotted out and about in Toronto

Wax figures of Harry and Meghan in Madame Tussauds in London were moved away from the rest of the Royal family following the news that the famous couple were going to be stepping away from their royal duties.

But now a new set up waxworks have been spotted out and about in the couple's new home of Canada.

Fans have been thrilled to see the waxy couple at sightseeing locations across Toronto, including in front of the famous CN Tower.

The figures even have their own Twitter and Instagram accounts called Royals Take The 6.

It doesn't look they'll be going away anytime soon so they'll likely be popping up at even more places around the city in the weeks to come.

Maybe one day they'll even make it over to the Royal couple's hideaway on Vancouver Island and come face to face with the real deal.

We wonder if baby Archie will maybe even get one too?

