Perdita the world's worst cat is looking for the purr-fect home

Last updated at 17:09
worlds-worst-cat-posterMitchell County Animal Rescue, Inc-North Carolina

Mitchell County Animal Rescue in North Carolina, has posted a 'free adoption' advert for one of its cats.

Perdita, as she is known, is apparently so awful to be around, the centre want to give her away, to whoever can stand her.

But what is she really that bad or is she just hiss-understood?

Let's take a look.

What Perdita done to make people think she is so paw-ful?
worlds-worst-cat-posterMitchell County Animal Rescue, Inc-North Carolina
The advert on social media said that Perdita likes to stare into your soul until you aren't happy anymore.

At first the people at the animal rescue thought Perdita might have been ill and that's why she was being so grumpy.

But the kitty just doesn't like people, and a number of other things, it seems.

grumpy-catGetty Images
Perdita isn't the first cat with cat-itude to go viral, 'Grumpy Cat' a.k.a Tardar Sauce, was the face of all things grumpy in 2012

In amongst the long list of things she doesn't like there are a couple of things she does.

Perdita enjoys head scratches on her terms and just needs a home where she can be left alone.

We are carefully considering each of the 50+ applications we have received for her. Love and support for Perdita has poured in from all over the world

Mitchell County Animal Rescue

Lots of people have applied to adopt the moody moggy.

The rescue centre said on social media it will now give Perdita the space she needs whilst she is adopted.

But once she is settled with her forever family, it'll give updates.

Have you got a grumpy pet?

Tell us your pet stories in the comments.

comments
