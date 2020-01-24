Perdita the world's worst cat is looking for the purr-fect home

Mitchell County Animal Rescue, Inc-North Carolina

Mitchell County Animal Rescue in North Carolina, has posted a 'free adoption' advert for one of its cats.

Perdita, as she is known, is apparently so awful to be around, the centre want to give her away, to whoever can stand her.

But what is she really that bad or is she just hiss-understood?

Let's take a look.

What Perdita done to make people think she is so paw-ful?

Mitchell County Animal Rescue, Inc-North Carolina The advert on social media said that Perdita likes to stare into your soul until you aren't happy anymore.

Did you know? A group of cats are called a clowder, male cats are called a tom and female cats are known as mollys or queens. This lady certainly think she's a queen!

At first the people at the animal rescue thought Perdita might have been ill and that's why she was being so grumpy.

But the kitty just doesn't like people, and a number of other things, it seems.

Perdita also doesn't like Disney films

Kittens

The colour pink

Dogs (obviously)

Children

Hugs

Getty Images Perdita isn't the first cat with cat-itude to go viral, 'Grumpy Cat' a.k.a Tardar Sauce, was the face of all things grumpy in 2012

In amongst the long list of things she doesn't like there are a couple of things she does.

Perdita enjoys head scratches on her terms and just needs a home where she can be left alone.

We are carefully considering each of the 50+ applications we have received for her. Love and support for Perdita has poured in from all over the world Mitchell County Animal Rescue

Lots of people have applied to adopt the moody moggy.

The rescue centre said on social media it will now give Perdita the space she needs whilst she is adopted.

But once she is settled with her forever family, it'll give updates.

Cat fact In general male cats are left-pawed and female cats are right-pawed

