Australian Open: Coco Gauff knocks out champ Naomi Osaka

Teenage tennis superstar, Cori 'Coco' Gauff, has knocked out the reigning champion at the Australian Open.

It's one of the biggest wins of her career.

The 15-year-old beat Naomi Osaka in straight sets - winning 3-6 4-6.

Coco has already made headlines around the world at this tournament when she knocked out Venus Williams.

She also did really well at Wimbledon in 2019.

But none of her achievements so far can compare to the way she got the better of one of the best players in the world at the Rod Laver Arena, losing only three games.

Gauff was stunned too, saying: "Two years ago I lost first round in juniors, and now I'm here. This is crazy.

"I was just telling myself one point at a time and keep fighting because you never know what happens on this court."

Now for homework!

Just because Coco is one of the biggest tennis players around right now, that doesn't mean she is skipping her education!

She's revealed that she still has homework to do, although she's planning to have the night off after her win.

"I'll probably do homework tomorrow because I want to go to sleep tonight," she said.

"My teachers are giving me some time because considering the circumstances... they're letting me submit some assignments late, so that's nice!"