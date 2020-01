Have you ever heard an Egyptian mummy speak? No? Well, you're in luck.

A team of scientists have managed to re-create the voice of an ancient Egyptian priest by using artificial vocal chords.

The priest, called Nesyamun, lived over 3000 years ago between 1099 and 1069 BC.

The researchers created the voice by producing a 3D-printed voice box.

Have a listen to the voice here.