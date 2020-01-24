Coronavirus: 'UK doctors are prepared and know how to deal with it'

There's been a lot of talk in the news recently about the coronavirus.

It's a new virus that has started to spread from China, but has also been found in a small number of other countries.

In the UK, the risk of infection is considered "low" and there are no confirmed cases here although checks have been put in place at ports and airports.

However, some travellers to the UK from those parts of China that are affected are being examined by doctors.

Meanwhile, governments and experts around the world are taking action to stop it spreading.

Find out more: Coronavirus: What is the new China virus and what's being done about it?