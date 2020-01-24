Space: Astronauts on the ISS have baked cookies but can't eat them!

PA/NASA Here is the first ever cookie to be baked in space!

Remember when we told you about the plans to the bake cookies in space? Well, now it's a reality.

Astronauts have managed to baked some chocolate chip cookies in a prototype electric oven from their base on the International Space Station (ISS).

The cookies took two hours to bake in space - that's 10 times longer than on earth.

And, in case you're wondering what they tasted like... we don't actually know. They aren't allowed to eat them!

That's because they're still sealed in individual baking pouches and packed in their spaceflight container.

There needs to be some tests to determine whether they're safe to eat.

So they've been sent back from the International Space Station to Earth for testing and safekeeping.

So, for now, they're staying in a refrigerator in Houston, USA!

Getty Images What a cookie in space almost definitely won't look like!!

Scientists are trying to work out why the cookies took so longer to bake in space.

It's hoped that the cookies will help change the way astronauts eat in space because eating something other than dehydrated or pre-packaged food will be particularly important as astronauts head back to the moon and on to Mars in the future.