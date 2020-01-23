Auschwitz commemoration: 75 years since Holocaust camp liberation

Getty Images

World leaders have gathered in Israel to mark 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp from the Nazis during World War Two.

More than a million people, mostly Jews, were killed at the camp in Poland by the Nazis in World War Two, during the Holocaust.

The Prince of Wales was amongst those at the event being held at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem.

Speaking on behalf of the UK, Prince Charles stressed the importance of remembering such terrible events in history.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch Finding my Family: Holocaust - A Newsround Special

He said: "A lifetime has passed since the horror of the Holocaust... we must commit ourselves to ensuring their stories live on.

"The Holocaust must never be allowed to become a simple fact of history...the lessons of the Holocaust are relevant today.

However, he warned that "Hatred and intolerance still lurk in the human heart" called on world leaders to be "fearless in confronting falsehoods" and violence.