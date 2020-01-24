play
England: Who is going to solve Euro 2020 striker crisis?

Last updated at 06:21
england-injury-crisis.

Ahead of Euro 2020 England has a striker crisis.

With Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Jamie Vardy all on the treatment table for the foreseeable future, England manager Gareth Southgate could be looking for alternatives ahead of this summer's European championships.

Leicester striker, Jamie Vardy, is currently the Premier League's top scorer with 17 goals. Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is only a couple behind with 14 goals.

Harry Kane has been injured since early January.

Now, Southampton striker Danny Ings will have his eye on an England call up. He's currently got 14 Premier League goals this season.

But it's a big chance for other English strikers to stake a claim to get in the national team.

So who would you like to see given their chance in the England squad ahead of Euro 2020? Let us know in the vote below.

