Ardie Savea: TikTok ban from New Zealand rugby star's doctor

Getty Images Ardie plays rugby in New Zealand for club side The Hurricanes and the All Blacks, which is the nickname of the national team

New Zealand rugby star Ardie Savea has been told "no more TikToks" by his doctor.

Ardie is recovering from a serious knee injury and is supposed to be resting to recover.

At a recent visit to the doctor he was told if he wants to play Super Rugby - New Zealand's rugby competition - he has to stop making clips for TikTok, in which he often dances.

@ardiesavea Instagram

Since being injured during a New Zealand All Blacks World Cup game in October 2019, Ardie hasn't been able to play the sport.

He has had to rest his knee and stop his usual active life.

Not being able to train or be as active as usual has had a big impact on his mental health.

I love to be active, I like to go out for walks and not being able to do that for four weeks, five weeks was quite tough for me mentally. Ardie Savea , New Zealand rugby player

He admitted that the time he's had to take off has been more frustrating than he thought it would be, which has led to him making videos of himself dancing for the popular video clip app!

I'm doing all these TikToks and people are saying 'um aren't you supposed to be injured?' But it's just fun. It takes me like a minute and it's just get on there, have some fun, cater to the younger generation Ardie Savea , New Zealand rugby player

He said his doctor has said that the dance moves he's been doing could mean more time off the rugby pitch, and told him off.

Ardie is expected to return to playing rugby later on in the season... as long as he follows his doctor's orders and keeps that knee rested!