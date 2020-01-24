Diversity: Dev Patel wants to see more children from diverse backgrounds on screen

Getty Images The actor was turned off period dramas as a child as he didn't see himself represented

Dev Patel has said that he wants to see more children from diverse backgrounds represented on screen.

The British actor, whose is of Indian heritage, plays the main character in the upcoming film 'The Personal History of David Copperfield'.

The adaption is based on Charles Dickens' eighth novel and Dev will be the first non-white actor to take on the lead role.

Dean Rogers/Lionsgate UK Dev Patel stars as the lead in Armando Iannucci's new film

The 29-year-old, who starred in the Hollywood movie Slumdog Millionaire, struggled to relate to period dramas growing up, but he feels his latest film is more reflective of London's mix of cultures.

He told the Evening Standard: "I didn't know about this story because old iterations of it would alienate someone like me from watching it as a young child.

"Now, I hope that there's kids from the kind of schools that I went to, and [from] where I grew up that watch the trailer for this movie and be like, 'I can find a face that represents me in this film.'"

The film's director has been praised for his decision to cast Dev as the film's lead.

He said: "I just want to choose people, like I've chosen Dev, who for me just inhabits the spirit of the character. The best person to play that part."

He hopes that his decision to cast 'colour-blind' will encourage others to do the same when casting for roles.