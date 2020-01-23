play
Dancing On Ice pro "heartbroken" over injury

instagram-post-explaining-why-alex-wont-dance-this-week@alex_lukasz Instagram
Alex has had to miss training because of her injury

TV presenter Joe Swash will be skating with a different partner on this weekend's Dancing On Ice.

It's because professional skater Alex Schauman has been injured after a fall in training.

Alex told fans on social media that she was "absolutely heartbroken" that she won't be able to perform with Joe on Sunday.

Joe will still be on the ice though, but he'll be dancing with pro Alex Murphy instead.

And, Alex Schuman isn't even the first person to be injured in this series!

Who else has been injured?

Before the show even got to air, Michael Barrymore had to pull out and was replaced by Radzi.

It was then magician Ben Hanlin who revealed on social media before the first show that he was struggling with an injury.

ben-hanlin-at-dancing-on-ice-eventGetty Images
Ben is partnered with Carlotta

It didn't end with Ben either, professional skater Vanessa Bauer had to miss a show after she hit her head during rehearsals.

She managed to see the funny side of her fall though and even shared it with fans on social media.

Her partner, Diversity dancer Perri, wasn't due to perform that weekend, so he didn't have to swap partners. Phew!

As funny as I thought my fall was, head injuries are no joke and the consequences can be very serious.

Vanessa Bauer, Dancing on Ice pro
vanessa-and-perri-dancing-at-the-christmas-specialGetty Images

