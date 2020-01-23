BTS: Which stars will be perfoming art the Grammy Awards 2020 ?

Getty Images

This year's Grammys are just around the corner and there are some exciting performances lined up for the big night!

A cool collab featuring rapper Lil Nas X and Korean pop sensations BTS could be on the cards according to Variety magazine, although this is yet to be confirmed.

BTS member RM worked with the 'Old Town Road' rapper on a remix of his hit song called 'Seoul Town Road'.

It's been reported that the band will appear in a performance of the number one hit alongside country star Billy Ray Cyrus who featured on the original version of the popular track.

Ariana Grande also seems to be getting excited about about at BTS' appearance at the Grammys.

The 7 Rings singer who will be performing, posted a picture of herself and the BTS members with the caption: 'look who i bumped into at rehearsal :)'

Instagram/@arianagrande Pop star Ariana Grande posted a picture of herself on Instagram with the BTS boys

Lil Nas X, who's single stayed at the top of the US singles chart for a record 17 weeks, is nominated for Album Of The Year for his EP '7'.

BTS aren't nominated for any awards at this year's Grammys, but the band are about to release their latest album 'Map Of The Soul: 7' which has already proven popular - 3.42 million copies were ordered in just a week!

Which other famous faces will be performing at the Grammys 2020? Check out the list below!

Camila Cabello

Former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello will be taking the stage during the 2020 ceremony.

The 22-year-old, who is dating fellow pop star Shawn Mendes, has been nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her song 'Señorita' at this year's awards.

Demi Lovato

Former Disney star Demi Lovato will also be making an appearance at the Grammys.

She first performed at the awards back in 2016 during a group tribute performance honouring legendary singer Lionel Richie.

Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers will be entertaining crowds at the Grammys too.

The siblings first formed their band 15 years ago and reunited last year, after a six year break. They have one nomination at this year's awards for their song 'Sucker'.

Billie Eilish

18-year-old Billie Eilish will be making her Grammy debut this year.

This is the first the teen has performed and been nominated and she's up for a whopping six awards!

John Legend

Superstar singer John Legend will be serenading viewers at this year's awards.

The 10 time Grammy winner has been nominated for two more this year, but can he make it to a dozen?