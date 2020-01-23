play
Watch Newsround

Watch TeamGB's future stars in action at the Youth Winter Olympic Games

The Winter Youth Olympic Games drew to a spectacular close yesterday with British freestyle skier Kirsty Muir winning a brilliant silver medal in the big air event.

After two weeks of adrenaline filled competition, BBC Sport's Nick hope, who has been enjoying the sites and sounds of Lausanne 2020, sent us this report.

To find out more about the games and the young people taking part try these:

Winter Youth Olympic Games: Some of the best young sports stars

Who are TeamGB's young athletes?

Tour the Youth Olympics with skateboarder Sky Brown

