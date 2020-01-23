The Winter Youth Olympic Games drew to a spectacular close yesterday with British freestyle skier Kirsty Muir winning a brilliant silver medal in the big air event.

After two weeks of adrenaline filled competition, BBC Sport's Nick hope, who has been enjoying the sites and sounds of Lausanne 2020, sent us this report.

